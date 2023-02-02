Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $12.40 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 220,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,894. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

