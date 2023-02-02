Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $12.99 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,863 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,942,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,277. The company has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.