Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:HES traded down $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $139.93. 1,308,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,665. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.