Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,750 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

