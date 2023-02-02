Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 201,204 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,204 shares during the period. Cowen comprises approximately 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Cowen worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cowen Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.