Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,455. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

