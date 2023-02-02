Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.36. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 130,044 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
