Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.36. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 130,044 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

