Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 195,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 899,601 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,978,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

