Linear 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.86 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $76.04 million and $1.86 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00409814 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.67 or 0.28765929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00531285 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.