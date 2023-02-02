Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.73-2.97 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.02. 82,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,297. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

