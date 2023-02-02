Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Down to $261.37

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $261.37, but opened at $243.86. Littelfuse shares last traded at $252.57, with a volume of 6,116 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

