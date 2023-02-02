LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 21,041 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on LiveWire Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price for the company.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.