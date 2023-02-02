LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $102.45 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

