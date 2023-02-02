M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MDC opened at $38.78 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Stories

