Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

