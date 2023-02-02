Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.60. The company has a market cap of $435.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

