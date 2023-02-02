Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 35,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 1,187,514 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.