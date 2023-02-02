Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $142,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,221,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,703,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.