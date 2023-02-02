Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,943,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,870. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

