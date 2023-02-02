Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 79,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.