Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,433 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.01. 2,361,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $148.46.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

