MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.80 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

MTSI stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,550.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $215,377.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,550.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777,530 shares of company stock worth $52,707,928 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.