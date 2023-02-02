MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 in the last 90 days.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.69. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

