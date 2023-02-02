Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.53

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.53 and traded as high as C$86.65. Magna International shares last traded at C$86.38, with a volume of 709,483 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on MG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$81.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.62.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total transaction of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

