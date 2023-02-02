Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $74,311.83 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00219823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001738 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,059.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

