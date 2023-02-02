Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.44 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.44 million and $72,515.15 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00220759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001738 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,059.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

