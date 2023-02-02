Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 518,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,139. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

