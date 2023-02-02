Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 518,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,139. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
