MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,381.30

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.86 million and $79,381.30 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00410134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.97 or 0.28785770 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00524795 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.