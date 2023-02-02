Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,336.88 and last traded at $1,342.00. 5,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 32,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,401.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,338.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,249.71. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

