Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Kidder Stephen W’s 5th Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.26. 711,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.16. The company has a market cap of $363.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

