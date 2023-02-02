McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

MCD traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.