MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on MediaValet from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get MediaValet alerts:

MediaValet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.