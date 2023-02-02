Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
Medtronic Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:MDT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 1,652,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Read More
