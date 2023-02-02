Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.41 and traded as high as C$11.70. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 2,417 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.41. The stock has a market cap of C$384.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.