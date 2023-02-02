Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.82 and traded as low as C$5.80. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MR.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.