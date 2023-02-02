Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRK stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49.
In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
