Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.20 billion-$58.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.80 to $6.95 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $103.46. 16,168,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.94.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

