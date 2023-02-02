Meridian Management Co. Acquires 1,696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $418.58. 1,333,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,303. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.07 and a 200 day moving average of $393.90.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

