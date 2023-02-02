Meridian Management Co. Buys 19,822 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,933 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 81,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

