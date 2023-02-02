Meridian Management Co. Buys 604 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.86. 238,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.