Meridian Management Co. Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 260,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,732.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.27. 12,082,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,517,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $181.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

