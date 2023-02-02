Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 764,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,623. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

