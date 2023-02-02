Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
MTH stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. 217,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.