Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. 217,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

