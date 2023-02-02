Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.83 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CMS Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

