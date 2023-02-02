Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

