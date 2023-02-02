Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $235.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $158.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s previous close.
META has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $328.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.