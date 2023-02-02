Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $235.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $158.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $328.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

