Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $328.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

