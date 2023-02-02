Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %

META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $414,886,000 after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

