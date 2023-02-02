Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $111.91 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Metawar has a market cap of $111.91 million and approximately $1.62 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00077372 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

