Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.67 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00012235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,801,874 coins and its circulating supply is 16,877,292 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,795,876 with 16,875,257 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.55206574 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $652,510.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.